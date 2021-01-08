For the drive home in Butte: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Butte Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
