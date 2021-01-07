 Skip to main content
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Butte Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until THU 6:45 PM MST. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

