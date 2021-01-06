Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening's outlook for Butte: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.