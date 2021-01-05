Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

For the drive home in Butte: Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Tuesday, Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 13-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.