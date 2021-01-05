For the drive home in Butte: Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Tuesday, Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 13-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers …
Butte's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just abo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures w…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. …
It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Butte: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible.…
Butte's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. It will …
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.