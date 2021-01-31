 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Generally clear. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Butte Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.

