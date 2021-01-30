 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Butte: Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Saturday, Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 11:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News