For the drive home in Butte: Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Saturday, Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 11:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted…
Butte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte today. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
For the drive home in Butte: Generally clear. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with…
This evening's outlook for Butte: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might b…