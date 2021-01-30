Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

For the drive home in Butte: Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Saturday, Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 11:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.