Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.