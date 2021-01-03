Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Butte's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just abo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in…
It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Butte: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible.…
Butte's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. It will …
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
For the drive home in Butte: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a …