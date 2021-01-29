 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.

