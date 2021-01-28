Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Butte area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.