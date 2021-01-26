This evening in Butte: A few passing clouds. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26.49. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
