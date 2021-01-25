 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening's outlook for Butte: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25.44. 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

