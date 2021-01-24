 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

For the drive home in Butte: Generally clear. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 28.78. 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.

