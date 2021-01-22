 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

For the drive home in Butte: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Friday, Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.

