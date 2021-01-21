 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Butte: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.32. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News