Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 14F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Butte Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.

