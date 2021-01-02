 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. It will be a cold day in Butte Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

