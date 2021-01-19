This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Butte Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
