Butte's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.31. A 7-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
