 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Butte: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Butte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 5:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News