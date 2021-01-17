Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening in Butte: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Butte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 5:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.