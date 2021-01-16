 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until SAT 7:00 PM MST. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.

