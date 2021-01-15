 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening in Butte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Butte Friday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.

