Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

For the drive home in Butte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.

