Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.

Local Weather

