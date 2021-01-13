Butte's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. It mig…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic d…
Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Coo…
It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. W…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Butte Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. There is a 5…
Butte's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less th…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Butte area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Scattered sh…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is…
For the drive home in Butte: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It wi…