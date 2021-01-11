Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening in Butte: Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Butte Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.