Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

For the drive home in Butte: A clear sky. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.