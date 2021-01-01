Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.