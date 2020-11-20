 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Butte, MT

It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until 12:15AM MST FRI. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.

