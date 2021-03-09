It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Butte, MT
