Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Butte, MT

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Butte area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.