The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Butte Thursday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Butte, MT
