Butte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Butte, MT
