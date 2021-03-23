It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Butte, MT
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
