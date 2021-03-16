Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Butte area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Butte, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Butte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Butte Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Butte area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Butte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Butte area. It looks …
This evening's outlook for Butte: Mainly clear. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Butte residents should expe…
For the drive home in Butte: A few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Butte area Monday. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Snow showers. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one in…
For the drive home in Butte: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte to…
This evening's outlook for Butte: A clear sky. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Butte Frida…