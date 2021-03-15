Butte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Butte, MT
