Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Butte, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Butte, MT

Cool temperatures will blanket the Butte area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.

