Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Butte, MT

Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

