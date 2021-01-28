Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte today. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Butte, MT
