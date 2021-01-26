It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Butte, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
Butte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing …
For the drive home in Butte: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
For the drive home in Butte: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a go…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted…
Butte's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 14F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Butte Wednesday, with temperatures in the 3…
For the drive home in Butte: Generally clear. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. There is a 35% chan…
This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Butte Tuesday, with temperat…