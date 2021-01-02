Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Butte, MT
