Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Butte, MT

It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 8:00 AM MST. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.

