Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Butte, MT

Cool temperatures will blanket the Butte area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.