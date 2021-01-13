Cool temperatures will blanket the Butte area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Butte, MT
