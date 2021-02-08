 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Butte, MT

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.

