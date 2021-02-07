 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Butte, MT

It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

