It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Butte, MT
