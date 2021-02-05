Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Butte, MT

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.