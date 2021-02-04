 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Butte, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Butte, MT

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until THU 5:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Take a stroll through snow-covered Central Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News