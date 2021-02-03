 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Butte, MT

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Butte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.

