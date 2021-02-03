Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Butte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Butte, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Butte will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Winds should b…
It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
Butte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
Butte's evening forecast: Generally clear. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Butte Sunday, with temperatures in the …
Butte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. …
This evening's outlook for Butte: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Butte Monda…
This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Butte area Tuesda…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…