Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Butte, MT

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Butte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.