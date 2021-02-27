 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Butte, MT

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 17. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

