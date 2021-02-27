It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 17. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Butte, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 18. 12 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 6. Expect a drastic drop i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Lookin…
Butte's evening forecast: Generally clear skies. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatu…
For the drive home in Butte: Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 2…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23. A 19-degree low is fo…
This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24. A 19-degree low is fo…
This evening in Butte: Some clouds. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. It looks lik…