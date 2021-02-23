Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Butte, MT

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.