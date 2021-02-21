 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Butte, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Butte, MT

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23. A 19-degree low is forecasted. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News