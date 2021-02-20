It will be a cold day in Butte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Butte, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -7. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 9. 1 degree i…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low…
This evening in Butte: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to sta…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
This evening in Butte: Mainly cloudy. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barel…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 19. A 17-degree low is forecaste…
This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a go…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 13. Expect a drastic drop …